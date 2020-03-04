  • 10:48 Mar 04, 2020

Advertisement

iQOO 3 to go on sale for the first time in India today via Flipkart, iQoo.com

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2020 10:12 am

Latest News

The iQOO 3 comes in Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour options.
Advertisement

iQOO 3 gaming smartphone was recently launched in India. Now the phone will go on sale for the first time in India today via Flipkart and iQoo.com at 12 P.M.

 

For the launch offers, Flipkart is offering Rs 3,000 cashback on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, Rs 12,000 benefits for Reliance Jio customers and no-cost EMI options. Further, there is an additional up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange of old phones.

Advertisement

 

The iQOO 3 4G variant comes with a price tag of Rs 36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 39,999. The iQOO 3 5G variant is priced at Rs 44,999. It comes in Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour options.



The iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 409ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It comes with a 180Hz response rate along with 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 800nits brightness and more. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera.

 

The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. In terms of the software, iQoo 3 runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.5 x 74.8 x 9.16mm and weighs 214.5 grams.

 

 

iQOO 3 gaming smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC launched in India

iQOO to enter offline retail market soon in India: Gagan Arora

iQOO will not be available at all price points in India

Latest News from iQOO

Tags: iQOO iQOO 3

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

OnePlus 8 series to be announced in mid-April: Report

HMD Global schedules an event on March 19 in London

Realme cancels its Realme 6 series launch in India due to Coronavirus concerns

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies