iQOO 3 to go on sale for the first time in India today via Flipkart, iQoo.com

The iQOO 3 comes in Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour options.

Advertisement

iQOO 3 gaming smartphone was recently launched in India. Now the phone will go on sale for the first time in India today via Flipkart and iQoo.com at 12 P.M.

For the launch offers, Flipkart is offering Rs 3,000 cashback on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, Rs 12,000 benefits for Reliance Jio customers and no-cost EMI options. Further, there is an additional up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange of old phones.

Advertisement

The iQOO 3 4G variant comes with a price tag of Rs 36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 39,999. The iQOO 3 5G variant is priced at Rs 44,999. It comes in Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour options.







The iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 409ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It comes with a 180Hz response rate along with 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 800nits brightness and more. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera.

The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. In terms of the software, iQoo 3 runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.5 x 74.8 x 9.16mm and weighs 214.5 grams.