iQoo 3 Pro price tipped, could launch with 4,500mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC

iQoo 3 was launched in India this year. Now the company is working on the launch of the iQOO 3 Pro smartphone whose specifications along with the pricing have leaked online.





The iQOO 3 Pro is expected to come in three variants - 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage which could be priced 3,998 Yuan (roughly Rs. 43,000), 4,298 Yuan (roughly Rs. 46,200) and 4,698 Yuan (roughly Rs. 50,500) respectively.



As per the leaked specs on Weibo, iQoo 3 Pro will come with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. It will reportedly be powered by unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The handset will be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.



For the camera, the phone is reported to be equipped with a triple camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor. The phone is also expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.



The iQoo 3 Pro will run on Android 10 pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. As per the leak, the phone has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and rear with 6-series aluminum alloy frame, dual stereo speakers, liquid cooling plate and graphite sheet for heat dissipation, X-axis linear motor and NFC support.