Advertisement

iQoo 3 Pro price tipped, could launch with 4,500mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 18, 2020 5:49 pm

Latest News

The iQoo 3 Pro will run on Android 10 pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support.
Advertisement

iQoo 3 was launched in India this year. Now the company is working on the launch of the iQOO 3 Pro smartphone whose specifications along with the pricing have leaked online.


The iQOO 3 Pro is expected to come in three variants - 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage which could be priced 3,998 Yuan (roughly Rs. 43,000), 4,298 Yuan  (roughly Rs. 46,200) and 4,698 Yuan (roughly Rs. 50,500) respectively.

As per the leaked specs on Weibo, iQoo 3 Pro will come with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. It will reportedly be powered by unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The handset will be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For the camera, the phone is reported to be equipped with a triple camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor. The phone is also expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The iQoo 3 Pro will run on Android 10 pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. As per the leak, the phone has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and rear with 6-series aluminum alloy frame, dual stereo speakers, liquid cooling plate and graphite sheet for heat dissipation, X-axis linear motor and NFC support.

iQOO 3 price slashed for a limited period of time in India, now starts at Rs 31,990

iQOO Z1x to reportedly launch this month with Snapdragon 765G SoC

iQOO 3 Volcano Orange Limited Edition to be available for sale on June 11

Vivo iQOO 3 Pro appears on Geekbench with SD865 and 8GB RAM

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: iQOO 3 Pro iQOO 3 Pro leaks iQOO 3 Pro rumours iQOO 3 Pro launch iQOO 3 Pro specs iQOO 3 Pro price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G key specs revealed via Geekbench

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual price again hiked in India

Huawei announces Global EMUI 10.1, Magic UI 3.1 update schedule

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop
Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more
Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies