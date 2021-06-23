Advertisement

IQOO 3 price drop in India makes it a compelling choice in mid budget segment

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2021 2:51 pm

Latest News

The iQOO 3 prices in India have now been slashed by up to 50% which makes it a compelling choice against the latest smartphones
Advertisement

The iQOO 3, launched back in April 2020, turned many heads as it was the company's first smartphone in India to get launched and was a value-for-money offering, considering it came with the flagship Snapdragon 865. The company has made it an even better offering with a big price cut in India for the iQOO 3. 

 

The iQOO 3 top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is now available for Rs 22,495. This model also supports 5G connectivity. The 8GB + 256GB variant now costs Rs 18,995 while the base 8GB + 128GB model now costs Rs 17,495. 

 

Originally, the iQOO 3 was priced at Rs 29,990 for the 128GB variant, Rs 34,990 for the 256GB variant and Rs 39,990 for the top model with 5G. Considering this was almost a year ago, the current prices of the phone makes it a steal, and as a result, the two 4G models are already shown as out of stock at the time of writing this article. 

 

Advertisement

The iQOO 3 sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 409ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It comes with a 180Hz response rate and 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 800nits brightness and more. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 of internal storage. On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital zoom, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera.

 

For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K39PSP04-FGX9 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture. The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes.

 

With specifications like these, the iQOO 3 still stands as a strong competitor against Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Mi 11 Lite and its own iQOO Z3 smartphone. With Snapdragon 865 and Adreno 650 GPU, you will perform heavy tasks with ease and gaming at maximum graphics. Although you may miss a high refresh rate screen, the smartphone makes up for it in other departments, such as faster charging speeds, a better processor, fast UFS 3.1 storage, and 5G. 

IQOO 7 vs Realme X7 Max: The Mid-range Flagship Battle

Can IQOO take on OnePlus?

iQOO U3x 4G announced with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery

IQOO Z3 5G vs Poco X3 Pro: War in early 20s

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: iQOO iQOO 3

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo to launch V21e 5G on Instagram at 5 PM tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy S22 camera specifications leaked

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies