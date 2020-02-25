  • 12:39 Feb 25, 2020

Live: iQOO 3 launching in India today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2020 12:33 pm

iQOO is all set to launch its its flagship, the iQOO 3 5G smartphone in India today.
The smartphone will be launched at an event in Mumbai, which is scheduled to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The launch will be live-streamed through iQoo India's social media channels and YouTube. the brand has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. The phone will also feature pressure-sensitive buttons on the side of the frame for gaming. iQOO has already revealed that the smartphone will come with LPDDR5 RAM and Wi-Fi 6. It has also posted a video on YouTube revealing the iQOO 3 5G will be backed up by a 4,440 mAh battery with 55W Flash SuperCharge support.

12:35 (IST)

25 Feb 2020

The real competition lies within: Gagan Arora, IQOO

Gagan Arora from IQOO has taken the stage to launch the latest brand in India along with its maiden smartphone. He says that the brand will deliver first-in-class performance and features with its smartphone portfolio. He adds that innovation drives the company and it is the key to its existence. The consumers of iQOO will stay ahead of its competition.

11:21 (IST)

25 Feb 2020

iQOO 3 5G: expected pricing

The iQoo 3 price in India is said to be Rs 40,000 for the 5G model, while its 4G variant is rumoured to have a price tag of Rs 35,000

iQOO iQOO 3

