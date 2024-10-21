OnePlus 13 Shown Off at an eSports Event

The OnePlus 13 is days away from launch and ahead of that, it has made a surprise appearance at an eSports event held in China, where the device could be seen in all its glory from the rear. Here’s everything you can expect from the upcoming OnePlus 13 in terms of design.

The unreleased OnePlus 13 was being used by competitors at the Peacekeeper Elite 2024 event in China. We know it’s a OnePlus 13 because the design of the device is like no other OnePlus phone we have seen in the past, and it also matches the teased design by OnePlus China on its website.

The photos showcase the device in three shades, at least, including the black model, a dual-tone model with a blue rear panel and a white camera array, and a white variant with a silver frame. The frame appears flat, as well as glossy in the white and blue models while the black one appears to have a black frame in a matte finish.

OnePlus 13 Official Teaser

The rear camera island largely remains unchanged in terms of design if we compare it to the OnePlus flagships from the past few years. The “Hasselblad” logo has shifted to the right side of the panel with a silver lining beneath it. Other usual design elements should include an alert slider on the left side of the handset, power button and volume rocker on the right, a USB-C port and a SIM tray at the bottom along with a speaker grille, along with a couple of mics placed on the top and bottom.

As for the specs of the OnePlus 13, these include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50W wireless charging support, top-of-the-line BOE display with local high Refresh Rate support, a huge 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging, and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader as well.