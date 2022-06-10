iQOO 10, iQOO 10 Pro to reportedly launch in July

iQOO recently launched the iQOO 9 series in India. Now the company is working on its next-gen iQOO 10 series of smartphones. The series will iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro and a new leak has suggested that they will be announced next month.

iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro Timeline

As per the leak by tipster Digital Chat Station, iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro will be launched in China in July. The tipster claims that the vanilla iQOO 10 will offer an upgraded gaming experience over its predecessor but will lack any major changes. The tipster added that the iQOO 10 series will sport a refreshed design.

The iQOO 10 series is expected to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The iQOO 9 Pro was among the first smartphones to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset back in January.

The series will comprise a vanilla and Pro model. But at the moment, it is not known if the series will also include a SE variant as well. The iQOO 9 series includes the SE model, but that is limited to India.

The details about the iQOO 10 are still scarce but the same tipster previously leaked the specifications of the iQOO 10 Pro. It should sport a 2K AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display which will offer a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery.

iQOO 10 Pro will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The device is supposed to have 50MP rear camera while details for other sensors are yet to be unveiled.

iQOO recently launched the Neo 6 5G in India. iQoo Neo 6 price in India is Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model base. The high-end 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 33,999.

The phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset and an 80W flash charge. Further, it has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display, triple camera setup, 4700mAh battery and more.