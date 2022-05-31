iQoo Neo 6 base variant launched in India for less than Rs 30K

iQOO has officially launched the iQOO Neo 6 5G. The phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset and an 80W flash charge. Further, it has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display, triple camera setup, 4700mAh battery and more. Let’s check out the iQoo Neo 6 price and specifications.

iQoo Neo 6 Price and Availability

iQoo Neo 6 price in India is Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model base. The high-end 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 33,999. The phone will be sold exclusively on Amazon India and iQOO’s official website. It will be available in Dark Nova and Cyber Range colour options. Additionally, the brand provides two years of android and three years of monthly security updates on Neo 6.

iQoo New 6 Review

Specifications

The Neo 6 5G features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Further, there is a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

It packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. iQOO Neo 6 comes with 4G Extended RAM, which can extend 8GB RAM to 12GB and 12GB RAM to 16GB, which means users can smoothly open and switch between multiple apps instantly. In addition, the smartphone is equipped with a liquid cooling vapour chamber for improved thermal management while gaming.

As for optics, Neo 6 will be equipped with a triple camera setup. It will feature a 64MP main sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. In addition, on the front, it will sport a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Neo 6 packs a 4700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, which is said to charge the smartphone up to 50 percent in 12 minutes. Besides, it runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.