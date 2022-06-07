iQOO 10 Pro could make 200W fast charging a reality in smartphones

iQOO is known to offer balanced smartphones and its latest flagship iQOO 9 Pro is a proof of that. However, the upcoming iQOO 10 Pro could take things up a notch. The specifications for the 10 Pro from iQOO have now been leaked which show that it could come with 200W fast wired charging.

A leak from Weibo, highlighted by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter, says that iQOO 10 Pro will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It should sport a 2K AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display which will offer a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The device is supposed to have 50MP rear camera while details for other sensors are yet to be unveiled.

Next, there will be an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for security. While the fastest charging solution being offered in the market is 150W as of now, the iQOO 10 Pro is said to come with a 200W fast charging support and 65W/50W wireless charging support, according to the tipster. Lastly, the iQOO 10 Pro is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery.

Apart from that, not much is known about the iQOO 10 Pro as of now. The device may debut in Q3 of this year but again, that hasn’t been confirmed officially. Talking about recent launches from the brand, iQOO recently launched the Neo 6 5G in India with a price tag of Rs 29,999 for the base model.

The Neo 6 5G features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Further, there is a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage