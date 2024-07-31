iPhone SE 4 Could Get a Notable Display Upgrade

iPhone SE lineup hasn’t seen a new launch since 2022, but that could change in 2025 as the next product in the lineup, iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone SE 2025), is expected to debut during Q1 of next year. Leaks suggest that iPhone SE 4 could get a notable upgrade in terms of display, where it will have a type of panel no other iPhone SE has ever had in the past.

South Korea’s The Elec reports that iPhone SE 4 could use OLED displays manufactured by LG Display. The new report mentions that China’s BOE is will still be the primary display supplier for the next iPhone SE while LG Display will be the secondary supplier. This could be a significant upgrade for the iPhone SE lineup, considering how superior OLED panels are to LCD panels. Moreover, this would be the first time an iPhone SE would pack an OLED display.

Aside from that, another recent report suggested that the iPhone SE 4 might be priced around $500, a noticeable increase from the $429 starting price of the iPhone SE 3. This potential price hike reflects the significant upgrades and new features expected in the upcoming model​.

The device is expected to be a rebranded iPhone 14 but with a redesigned back panel and a single camera on the back. The iPhone SE 4 may be powered by the A15 Bionic chip, coupled with Apple’s in-house 5G modem. This Modem will only support sub-6GHz 5G frequencies rather than the faster mmWave spectrum.

The device is rumoured to feature a 48-megapixel main camera and will likely come with a USB Type-Ccharging port, aligning with recent European Union regulations on universal charging standards​. Additionally, the phone will run on iOS 18 out of the box. It should be noted that Apple has not officially confirmed any specifics about the iPhone SE 4. As the release date approaches, more concrete details will likely emerge.