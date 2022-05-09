iPhone 14 Max specifications & price tipped

iPhone 14 series is a few months away but we started witnessing leaks for the smartphone since last year itself. Now, a new leak for the iPhone 14 Max has emerged online which not only suggests the specifications for the device but also the price of it. The iPhone 14 Max could come with the Apple A15 Bionic SoC under the hood.

Tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) has leaked the price of the iPhone 14 Max to be $899 (approx Rs 69,600) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The iPhone 14 Max will feature a 6.68-inch (2,778×1,284) flexible OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 458 pixels per inch (PPI) according to the tipster.

As for the rest of the specifications of the iPhone 14 Max, the device is tipped to come with the A15 Bionic SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The same chip powers the entire iPhone 13 series and the new iPhone SE (2022) as well. The A16 Bionic SoC could be reserved for the Pro models this year as per reports. It could have a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a pair of 12-megapixel sensors. There would be a notch on the front housing the Face ID tech.

Further, previous leaks suggest that Apple seems to have dropped the idea of launching a mini smartphone this year. It might be because of the disappointing sales figures of the iPhone 12 Mini. Despite it, Apple still went ahead with the iPhone 13 Mini.

In addition, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently confirmed the model names of the upcoming iPhones including iPhone 14 and 14 Pro that will have a 6.1-inch display, iPhone 14 Max and the 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display. Apart from that, past reports have claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro models could sport an unusual design on the front with both a pill and a hole-punch.