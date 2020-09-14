Advertisement

iPhone 12 Pro Design Leaked: LiDAR Sensor and Triple Camera Setup Confirmed

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 14, 2020 9:37 am

Latest News

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro will have a LiDAR sensor, really flat sides, and a lot of other cutouts. The phone will also support Wireless charging
Advertisement

Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 Pro has leaked yet another time and this time, the leak has showcased the frame of the device where the logic board usually sits and how the device with a look from the back. Previously, the specifications and live videos have also been leaked.

 

One of the popular leaksters Jon Prosser tweeted the mass production of the new iPhone has already started. He also added that, unfortunately, 120Hz display refresh rate did not make its way in the models which is disappointing. @EveryApplePro who runs one of the most popular YouTube channels for everything related to Apple also shared a short video where the back chassis is being shown.

Advertisement

 

 

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro will have a LiDAR sensor, really flat sides, and a lot of other cutouts. Apart from that, the wireless charging coil is also present. The boxy design reminds us of iPhone 4/4s/SE/5's design language. The triple camera setup looks quite similar to the iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max.

 

Coming to some of the minor changes, the SIM card tray has also been moved to the right side of the phone. Some reports also suggest that both the Pro and Pro Max models will have a LiDAR sensor.

 

All the models are expected to arrive with support for wireless charging out of the box and as per the reports, the 12 series phones will have strong magnets to help the phone to stick to the wireless charging pad very well while charging.

 

Apple's iPhone 12 series is expected to be unveiled in an event on September 15. Apple is calling it the "Time Flies" event and alongside its latest iPhones, the giant will also unveil a budget Apple Watch, Two iPads and Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple event: What to expect on September 15

Apple iPhone 12 Launch Event Announcement expected this week

iPhone 12 Series could Skip Charger and Earphones in the Box

Apple planning to open its first online store in India next month

Apple iPhone SE 2020 now assembled in India

iPhone 12 Camera Upgrade to Bring a Better Implementation of Pixel 4's Marquee Feature

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco X3 tipped to launch in India on September 22

Realme C17 with 90Hz screen to launch on September 21

OnePlus Nord gets a Rs 1000 price cut

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Can Indian Apps make it big?

Can Indian Apps make it big?
Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor

Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor
Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance
Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies