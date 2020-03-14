IoT in the field of Health Care

When healthcare and IoT are combined, it leads to the seamless exchange of data between the healthcare provider and the patient leading to more inclusive medical experience. Continue reading to find out how IoT is impacting the healthcare industry

Healthcare is one of many crucial structures in society and the pandemic outbreak of the Coronavirus has made it more evident. Healthcare is a sector which has evolved and continues to evolve daily and its evolution is nothing but beneficial for us. IoT has made our lives easier by carrying data effortlessly without the need for human intervention. IoT, in brief, employs the input collected from various devices which are then processed by Artificial Intelligence on cloud in order to do tasks without any human input.

For patients

Wearables devices are on us all the time and they are equipped with sensors that can monitor are vitals 24x7. Devices like the Apple Watch are capable of tracking bodily functions such as heart rate and ECG. All of this is then saved on your iPhone’s health app which can then transmit all of this data to your physician. The data helps the physician be aware of your condition at all times even when you are not visiting. The stored information is then transformed into a database where all your information is stored in a systematic manner.

These wearables also have safety features that let you know if your heart rate has exceeded or dropped below the normal metric. They can also notify the law enforcement in case you suffer an accident such as falling without you having to do anything. This is life-saving for the elderly or for people residing alone.

For Healthcare Provider

Healthcare Providers like Doctors and Hospitals are greatly benefited from the integration of IoT with Healthcare.

Doctors can now have a comprehensive set of data which regular thanks to the wearables that the patient wears. The data is used to track the patients’ health conditions and helps in better planning of the treatment plan. It also helps in early diagnosis of diseases as the data is continuously recorded and monitored which allows the doctors to get an accurate picture of the issue.

Hospitals keep all the data collected in a database for future reference making it easier to compare data over time. IoT devices tagged with sensors are used for tracking the real-time location of medical equipment like wheelchairs, defibrillators, nebulizers, oxygen pumps and other monitoring equipment. Deployment of the medical staff at different locations can also be analyzed in real-time.

Admission of patients is digitized making verification easier. IoT based security cameras make a comprehensive network of sight which results in better surveillance and better data storage.