iOS 18 Update: Time Remaining Till Full Charge in iPhones Coming Soon

iOS 18 was released by Apple earlier this year and the company has been slowly introducing various changes with the following updates. A new addition Apple could be working on that could be introduced with a future update could show the time remaining till full charge in iPhones.

The new feature is not yet enabled, but was spotted by 9to5Mac in the code of iOS 18.2 beta 2, which was released to developers on Monday. A new framework called “BatteryIntelligence” will estimate the time required to recharge the phone, likely based on the energy input the device is receiving. Furthermore, users can opt to receive notifications with an estimated time to reach specific charge levels, such as 80%.

Although the feature that shows the time remaining till full charge in iPhones was discovered in the code of the latest beta, it remains disabled and incomplete, indicating that Apple is still developing it. It may appear in a future iOS 18.2 beta or another software update. Notably, macOS already offers a similar feature for MacBooks in the Battery menu.

iOS 18 has already introduced several new features focused on battery health. For example, users can now set the iPhone’s maximum charge limit to 80%, 85%, 90%, or 95% to help extend battery lifespan. Additionally, iOS now indicates when the iPhone has been charged using a slower charger.

Aside from this discovery, the iOS 18.2 update brings a couple of new Apple Intelligence features as well. This includes ChatGPT integration in Siri and Visual Intelligence on iPhone 16 models, along with features like Genmoji and Image Playground. Other than that, the iOS 18 update is a huge one for Apple, as it includes huge changes like a new Theme engine, RCS support, redesigned control center, and much more.