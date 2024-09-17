iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, macOS Sequoia Rolled Out

Today’s the day when Apple’s whole portfolio of products gets updated with a new major software update, including iOS 18 for iPhones, iPadOS 18 for iPads, watchOS 11 for Apple Watches, tvOS 18 for Apple TV devices, and macOS Sequoia for all the macOS powered MacBooks and other Mac devices. Here are the supported models and features for these new updates.

iOS 18: Supported models, Features

Apple will now allow users to put icons anywhere on the home screen grid, a functionality available to Android users since the operating system’s inception.

Next up, there’s a new Theme engine that’ll add a single tint colour to all icons and widgets. Think of it as Apple’s version of Material You theming which Google introduced in Android years ago, beginning with Android 12. Apple is also allowing users to have icons with a black background when dark mode is enabled, something that’s also available on Android.

In iOS 18, you get a redesigned control center with multiple pages and third-party Appsupport. Again, both of these features have been available on Android for years now.

In addition, Apple has also introduced the ability to record and transcribe calls on iPhone with iOS 18. Audio transcription will only be available in English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, and Portuguese. Moreover, whenever you begin recording the call, the person on the other end will be notified about the same for privacy reasons.

Next, the lock screen shortcuts for flashlight and camera can also be changed now, similar to how Android allows the same. Then, on iOS 18, locked and hidden apps offer users peace of mind to users that information they want to keep private, such as app notifications and content, will not inadvertently be seen by others. Users can now lock an app; and for additional privacy, they can hide an app, moving it to a locked, hidden apps folder. When an app is locked or hidden, content like messages or emails inside the app are hidden from search, notifications, and other places across the system.

Further, iOS 18 introduces Apple Intelligence to supported iPhone models, that unlocks new ways for users to enhance their writing and communicate more effectively. With brand-new, systemwide Writing Tools built into iOS 18, users can rewrite, proofread, and summarise text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps. Not all the features of Apple Intelligence are available at the moment, as they’ll be added with subsequent iOS 18.x updates later this year.

Apple has also added RCS support in iOS 18 which brings read and delivery receipts along with richer media for those who do not use iMessage, such as those on Android. A new Passwords app is now also available to iOS users, similar to Google’s Password Manager and other third-party password manager apps. Apps like Health, Fitness, Home, Reminders, Calendar, Photos, Notes, Journal, Safari, Apple Maps, and more, have also been updated with new features in iOS 18.

The supported models for iOS 18 include:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPadOS 18: Supported models, Features

iPadOS 18 finally brings a calculator app to the iPad, featuring an intuitive new addition called Math Notes. Apart from being a regular calculator, the app allows users to type or write out mathematical expressions and see them instantly solved in their own handwriting. They can also assign values to variables when learning new concepts in class, calculating a budget, and more.

Then there’s also a new graphing feature so users can write or type an equation and insert a graph instantly, and can even add multiple equations on the same graph to see how they relate. And Math Notes are automatically accessible in the Notes app in the new Math Notes folder.

The basic and scientific calculators on iPad allow users to view entire expressions before completing them. The history feature helps track previous calculations, while unit conversions enable quick conversions of length, weight, currencies, and more.

Similar to iOS 18, the new theme engine is also included in iPadOS 18. In addition, app icons and widgets can be placed in any open position on the Home Screen grid so a user can actually view their wallpaper which makes sense considering iPads have huge screens. Icons can now be customized to appear exactly how users want — light, dark, or with a tint. Even the app icons and widgets on the home screen can be resized to the user’s preferred size.

As for the control center, it shows new groups of a user’s most-utilised controls, such as media playback, Home controls, and connectivity, as well as the ability to easily swipe between each. This allows it to have multiple pages. Users can now add controls from supported third-party apps into Control Center all from one place.

Apple intelligence is also being made available on those iPads that have an M1 chip or later. That means the likes of iPad Mini, iPad, and some iPad Air and iPad Pro models are out of this equation. Apple intelligence introduces the same AI features that have been added to iPhones.

iPads are powerful devices for gaming and Apple is fully utilising that potential with the introduction of a new Game Mode. This mode minimizes background activity to sustain consistently high frame rates for hours of continuous gameplay. In addition, Game Mode dramatically reduces audio Latency when paired with AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) and makes wireless game controllers even more responsive.

There’s a new smart script feature which automatically straightens user’s handwritten text in real time. Additionally, there’s a new Passwords app that can store and generate passwords, an updated Freeform app with improved diagramming and layout along with a new Scenes feature, hands-free Siri interactions with AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), distraction-free reading in Safari with auto-generated Summaries, and more. Updates for apps like Maps, Fitness+, Calendar, Home, Apple TV, and more, have also been introduced.

Supported models for iPadOS 18 include:

iPad: 2019 and later

iPad mini: 2019 and later

iPad Air: 2019 and later

iPad Pro 2018 and later

tvOS 18: Supported models, Features

tvOS 18 introduces intelligent features like InSight, which displays timely information about actors, characters, and music from every live-action Apple TV+ movie and show onscreen in real time. Enhance Dialogue also gets smarter with tvOS 18, leveraging machine learning and computational audio to deliver greater vocal clarity.

Subtitles now automatically appear at apt moments, including when users mute, when they skip back while watching, or when the language in a show or movie does not match the device language. Additionally, tvOS 18 brings new screen savers, like Portraits, to Apple TV 4K.

Updates to the Home app are also available, including guest access with iOS 18, which provides users with convenient ways to grant guests control of locks, garage doors, and security systems; schedule individualized or time-based access to the home with smart locks; and view Activity History for guests.

Additionally, the Home app now makes it easier for users to access, understand, and make more informed decisions about their home electricity use in partnership with leading utilities, beginning with Pacific Gas and Electric Company in California.

AirPlay adds Spatial Audio so users can get an immersive experience when streaming audio from iPhone and iPad to HomePod and compatible third-party audio equipment.

Available later this year, tvOS 18 will add 21:9 support for playing movies and shows on projectors, and introduces new screen savers, like Snoopy. Additionally, robot vacuum cleaners will be compatible with the Home app and can participate in automations and scenes. Other new features Live Captions in FaceTime for English in the U.S. and Canada, ability to share control of music playing from HomePod and HomePod mini using SharePlay and Apple Music, and a redesigned Apple Fitness+ app.

Supported models for tvOS 11 include:

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV HD

watchOS 11: Supported models, Features

watchOS 11 adds Sleep Apnea notifications on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. To detect signs of sleep apnea, Apple Watch uses the Accelerometer to monitor small movements at the wrist during sleep that are associated with interruptions in normal respiratory patterns, tracked by a new Apple Watch metric called Breathing Disturbances.

Sleep apnea notifications use the advanced processing power of the S9 SiP and S10 SiP and scientifically validated algorithms. The feature was developed with advanced machine learning and training data from thousands of nights of clinical-grade sleep apnea tests, and validated in the largest study ever conducted for the FDA clearance of a sleep apnea device, as per Apple.

There’s also a nee Vitals app, giving users a way to check in on their daily health status and explore noteworthy overnight health metrics at a glance, so they can easily see when the metrics are out of their typical range. When two or more metrics are out of their typical range, users can receive a notification, along with a message detailing how the changes in these specific metrics may be linked to other aspects of their life, such as elevation changes, alcohol consumption, or even illness.

Training load support is now also available. Training load is a way to measure how the intensity and duration of workouts are impacting a user’s body over time. Apple Watch will establish a 28-day training load, a weighted average taking into account both the duration of users’ workouts over this period and the intensity of the workouts, which is measured by a new effort rating.

With watchOS 11, Activity rings are even more customizable. Activity ring goals can now be customized by the day of the week, so they are suited as per users’ schedules.

watchOS 11, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18 offer additional support for users who log a pregnancy in the Health app, to reflect changes in their physical and mental health during this important time. On Apple Watch, the Cycle Tracking app will show a user’s gestational age and allow them to log symptoms for things frequently experienced during pregnancy. In the Health app, they will also be prompted to review things like their high heart rate notification threshold, since heart rate tends to increase during pregnancy.

Smart Stack is now also more persinalised, which is designed to help users quickly access important information from any watch face, and now uses intelligence to add and suggest widgets based on time, date, location, daily routines, and more.

Check In also comes to Apple Watch with watchOS 11, and can be accessed directly from the Workout app in addition to Messages. A new Translate app is now also available on Apple Watch, using machine learning for speech recognition and rapid translation that users can access directly on their wrist. Next, the double tap gesture can now be used to scroll through any app.

New watch faces are also added, including the new updated Photos face that can now help a user select their best photo options by using machine learning to make recommendations based on aesthetics, composition, and even facial expressions, a new Flux face, and a new Reflections face.

To help users plan and enjoy open water activities and stay aware of changing conditions, watchOS 11 introduces a new Tides app to Apple Watch. Users can access seven rolling days of forecasted tidal information for coastlines and surf spots around the globe, including information on high and low tides, rising and falling tides, tide height and direction, and sunrise and sunset, all plotted against a timeline.

Additional updates include more workout types in the Workouts app, hiking support in Apple Maps across U.S. national parks, Custom workouts for pool swims and a new Up Next workout view, tickets in Apple Wallet, Tap to Cash, and more.

Supported models for watchOS 11 include:

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra 1 and Ultra 2

macOS Sequoia: Supported models, Features

A new continuity feature has been added in macOS Sequoia called iPhone Mirroring. Users can now access and engage with their iPhone from their Mac. Custom wallpaper and app icons appear just like on iPhone. With iPhone Mirroring, users can also swipe between pages on the Home Screen; launch and browse favorite apps; and review and respond to iPhone notifications directly from their Mac.

iPhone remains locked the whole time while iPhone mirroring is being used, so nobody else can access or see what the user is doing. It also works with StandBy, so users can continue to get information at a glance on their iPhone as they use iPhone Mirroring.

Safari has been updated with new features including “Highlights”, which automatically surfaces directions for a location, summaries of articles, or quick links to learn more about people, music, movies, and TV shows. A redesigned Reader allows users to read articles more quickly with a streamlined view, a summary, and a table of contents, and a new Viewer helps users put videos front and center while still giving them full access to system playback controls. With Distraction Control, users can hide items on a webpage that they may find disruptive to their browsing.

There’s support for enhanced Window tiling. By dragging a window to the EDGE of the screen, macOS Sequoia automatically suggests a tiled position on the user’s desktop. Users can release a window into place, quickly arrange tiles side by side, or place them in corners to keep even more apps in view. And new keyboard and menu shortcuts help organize tiles even faster.

An all-new Passwords app in macOS Sequoia makes it easier to access passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and other credentials all in one convenient place on Mac, similar to the new Passwords app in iPads and iPhones.

During video calls in FaceTime or third-party apps like Webex, users can now apply built-in backgrounds, including a variety of color gradients or shots of the scenery in and around locations like Apple Park in Cupertino, California. They can even upload their own photos to use as a background. With presenter preview, users can now see what they’re about to share before sharing it with apps like FaceTime and Zoom.

Apple Intelligence is also coming later this year on macOS, with most of the features making their way to supported Mac models. Messages, Notes, and Maps app have also been updated with new features.

Supported models for the update include: