Advertisement

InterDigital files two patent infringement actions against Xiaomi in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 30, 2020 2:00 pm

Latest News

The claims were filed by InterDigital in the Delhi High Court, in New Delhi, India.
Advertisement

InterDigital, a mobile and video technology research and development company, has filed two patent infringement actions in India against Xiaomi. The claims were filed after years of negotiations and after InterDigital has made clear that it is willing to resolve the terms of a FRAND license through binding arbitration. 

 

The claims were filed by InterDigital in the Delhi High Court, in New Delhi, India. In the proceedings, InterDigital is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for Xiaomi’s infringement of the asserted patents. One complaint involves infringement of five of InterDigital’s cellular 3G and 4G Indian patents and the other complaint involves infringement of three of InterDigital’s H.265/HEVC Indian patents. As per the company, the patents asserted in the cellular action draw from InterDigital’s significant contributions over the years to 3G and 4G LTE cellular standards.

 

“Wireless and video standards play the important role of eliminating barriers to entry, enabling new companies – like Xiaomi – to enter the market and have success despite having made no investment in previous wireless research activities. Advanced research drives key wireless and video standards, and fair licenses with companies that make use of those technologies enable companies like InterDigital to reinvest in still more research, benefiting all users and the industry at large. We’re hopeful that this record of research and licensing success, coupled with this claim in the Delhi High Court, will result in a fair license, and that Xiaomi will join Samsung, Apple, Huawei and many others as customers of InterDigital,” said William J. Merritt, President and CEO.

  

The Indian patents asserted in the cellular action are:

 

·       No. 262910  – Relates to an enhancement to 3G known as High Speed Uplink Packet Access (HSUPA). The patented invention increases efficiency of bandwidth usage during HSUPA transmission by ensuring that mobile phones utilize resources allocated to them for HSUPA transmission in an efficient manner.

·       No. 295912  – Enhances utilization of cellular resources for applications (such as VoIP) which require persistent allocations of uplink resources. In particular, it enables minimization of the overhead signaling needed to modify allocations during periods of inactivity or when the persistent allocations are insufficient.

·       No. 298719  – Supports the use of multiple antennae transmissions in 4G (LTE by enabling the use of flexible levels of error protection for reporting by the handset, increasing the reliability of the signaling.

·       No. 313036  – Allows mobile phone users quick and efficient access to 4G (LTE) networks. One of the main technological challenges of developing LTE networks was efficient bandwidth usage for various traffic types such as VoIP, FTP and HTTP. This patent relates to inventions for quickly and efficiently requesting shared uplink resources — for example, reducing lag when requesting a webpage on a smartphone on LTE networks.

·       No. 320182  – Reduces power consumption by selectively switching the mobile phone’s LTE modem into a sleep mode. The patent enables switching between the sleep and awake modes based on rules within the mobile phone thereby minimizing signaling from the base station.

 

The Indian patents asserted in the H.265/HEVC action are:

 

·       Nos. 242248 / 299448 – The patented inventions, which stem from a common patent application, provide an enhanced video decoder, which avoids the need for storing and transmitting certain overhead data associated with the encoded pictures. For video streaming, the inventions reduce the network resources required to deliver videos while reducing the memory needed to store videos within mobile phones.

 

Advertisement

·       No. 308108 – Enhances picture quality for a decoded video by providing a series of filters, including an adaptive filter, for reducing noise which is generated during the encoding process.  This invention results in visibly clearer video images.

 

275 more apps including PUBG, AliExpress, Xiaomi Zili to be baned in India?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM + 128GB variant launched in India

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to be launched on August 5 in India

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung introduces Referral programme, Student programme and more in India

Swiggy lays off another 350 employees in India

OnePlus accidentally exposes customer data: Here’s what you need to know

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies