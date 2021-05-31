Intel announces two new CPUs along with Intel 5G Solution 5000

Intel has announced two new CPUs for thin and light laptops along with its 5G modem made in collaboration with MediaTek and Fibocom.

At the Virtual Computex 2021 trade show, Intel has announced its first 5G module for PCs, the Intel 5G Solution 5000 along with the two new, faster 11th Gen 'Tiger Lake' CPUs for thin and light laptops. The company also demonstrated its upcoming 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' CPUs running on both desktop and laptop.

Intel partnered with MediaTek and Fibocom to develop its Intel 5G Solution 5000 module that is intended for use in laptops and PCs. This could help people who rely on wireless connectivity for data usage rather than the wired methods. The M.2 module has been certified for coverage all over the world and can deliver download speeds up to 4.7Gbps and upload speeds of up to 1.2gbps.

The module will offer sub-6GHz 5G support and integrated eSIM technology and will be available in more than 30 laptop designs including those from Acer, Asus, and HP, by 2022.

The two new Tiger Lake CPUs announced include the Core i7-1195G7 and the Core i5-1155G7. The Core i7 chip claims the crown of the most powerful U-series chip while the new Core i5 CPU does the same for Intel's most powerful Core i5 series chips.

The Core i7-1195G7 has a single-core turbo speed of up to 5GHz while the latter has a turbo speed of up to 4.5Ghz. Both the CPUs integrate Intel's Iris XE graphics along with 12-28W configurable TDP targets.

Intel claims performance leadership in gaming and productivity. The CPUs will compete with AMD-made Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Intel says laptops based equipped with these CPUs will be announced by OEMs as early as this week.