Advertisement

Instagram wants to help those affected by eating disorders, negative body image issues

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 23, 2021 7:47 pm

Latest News

Instagram is adding new resources to its platform so it can help those who are affected by negative body image and eating disorder issues

Instagram, the Facebook-owned photo sharing platform is introducing new resources for people affected by eating disorders, and negative body image to its social platform. These include surfacing expert resources and eating disorder hotlines in specific countries. 

 

“We’re introducing new ways to support people on Instagram who may be affected by negative body image or an eating disorder, including surfacing more expert-backed resources when people search for eating disorder-related content, expanding our work with experts to help inform our policies, and collaborating with community leaders to help them create and share positive, inspiring body image content", Instagram said through a blog post. 

 

“We’ve heard from experts that we would support people more if we made available dedicated resources to cope with eating disorders or body dissatisfaction, which is why we are introducing new resources specific to body image issues,” it said.

 

When a user searches for self-harm related content on Instagram, it blurs the images that can potentially be triggering and directs people to helpful resources. The platform does not allow posts that encourage such type of self-harming content but what it does allow is people sharing their own experiences and journeys around self-image and body acceptance.  

 

The new resources will include contacts for local eating disorders hotlines in specific countries including Beat in the United Kingdom, National Eating Disorder Information Centre in Canada and Butterfly Foundation in Australia, as well as new advice on how to build body confidence that it built in partnership with the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) in the United States.

 

“As experts tell us that intervening early can be helpful, if someone tries searching for terms related to disordered eating, we’ll share these resources first before showing the search results,” it said. Instagram says that these resources will also be surfaced if someone tries sharing this content, or if a friend is concerned about something they see posted and wants to offer support. 

 

The company will also make it easier for users to contact their friends by adding the ability to message on Instagram directly from the resources, in the coming weeks. It will also be hosting feedback sessions with community leaders and experts globally to “learn more about emerging issues in the eating disorders space, and new approaches for offering support". 

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker launched in India

Motorola Edge S to launch as Motorola G100 globally, spotted on Geekbench

Huawei FreeBuds 4i announced with ANC, 10 hours of playback

Sony SRS-RA3000 wireless speaker with built-in 360 Reality Audio launched in India

Samsung launches new range of Digi-Touch Cool 5in1 single door refrigerators, price starts at Rs 17,990

Latest News from Instagram

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mobikwik to charge inactive users a maintenance fee

Spotify soon to be made available in Hindi

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies