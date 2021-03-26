Advertisement

Instagram 'Story Drafts' feature coming soon to the app

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2021 6:43 pm

Latest News

Instagram is working on a new feature called 'Story Drafts' that will help you finish the stories later and not just discard them
Advertisement

Instagram is said to be working on a new feature that will allow users to save unfinished stories to drafts and then post them later if they want to. Instagram has confirmed that the feature is being worked on and we may already have an early peek at what the feature could look like once it arrives. 

 

Instagram said in a tweet, "Something new is coming, Soon you’ll be able to finish what you started with story drafts". Though, there was no confirmation from the brand's side regarding the launch timeline of the feature.

 

But thanks to tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, we have a few screenshots that reveal the pop-up asking the user if they want to save the story as a draft. Currently, if you leave Instagram while in the progress of creating a story, the app either wants you to discard the story altogether, or 'Keep' it in your gallery so you can post it later. 

 

Advertisement

 

Read More: Instagram ahead of Facebook in sharing your data 

 

Now, the function of the first option will be the same where it will let users discard the story and start with a fresh one. But this also discards all the edits you made to the story. The second option which is also the new one, is called 'Save Draft' that will let users save their story edits in draft, much like how you can currently save unfinished posts as well in the drafts. The third option is 'Cancel' which will bring you back to the story editing page. 

 

As per Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, who also tweeted that the story drafts feature is “coming soon”, claims that this has been a much-requested feature by Instagram users.

Instagram wants to help those affected by eating disorders, negative body image issues

Instagram launches Live Rooms feature, allows group streaming of up to four users

Facebook is adding the ability to share Instagram reels to its own app

Instagram ahead of Facebook in sharing your data

Latest News from Instagram

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Instagram ahead of Facebook in sharing your data

WhatsApp working on a voice messages playback speed feature

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Nokia

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Nokia
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies