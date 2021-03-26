Instagram 'Story Drafts' feature coming soon to the app

Instagram is working on a new feature called 'Story Drafts' that will help you finish the stories later and not just discard them

Instagram is said to be working on a new feature that will allow users to save unfinished stories to drafts and then post them later if they want to. Instagram has confirmed that the feature is being worked on and we may already have an early peek at what the feature could look like once it arrives.

Instagram said in a tweet, "Something new is coming, Soon you’ll be able to finish what you started with story drafts". Though, there was no confirmation from the brand's side regarding the launch timeline of the feature.

But thanks to tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, we have a few screenshots that reveal the pop-up asking the user if they want to save the story as a draft. Currently, if you leave Instagram while in the progress of creating a story, the app either wants you to discard the story altogether, or 'Keep' it in your gallery so you can post it later.

Let's take a look at the upcoming Story Draft feature in #Instagram https://t.co/kA3DeWIIXm pic.twitter.com/CT8ORvIn5R — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 23, 2021

Now, the function of the first option will be the same where it will let users discard the story and start with a fresh one. But this also discards all the edits you made to the story. The second option which is also the new one, is called 'Save Draft' that will let users save their story edits in draft, much like how you can currently save unfinished posts as well in the drafts. The third option is 'Cancel' which will bring you back to the story editing page.

As per Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, who also tweeted that the story drafts feature is “coming soon”, claims that this has been a much-requested feature by Instagram users.