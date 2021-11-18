Instagram Badges: Everything Creators Should Know

Meta-owned, earlier known as Facebook, photo-sharing app Instagram is now rolling out Badges to all eligible creators in the US. Instagram Badges is a feature that allows creators to earn money from their fans or followers and engage with their followers.

To recall, this is not a new feature, and the company introduced Badges in May last year. Then, in October, the Badges were made available to select creators. Now it is available to all eligible profiles in the US.

How to Use Instagram Badges Feature

Instagram users above 18 years of age can apply to use the Instagram Badge feature, provided they should have more than 10,000 followIn addition, they should have a creator or business account. To use this feature, they will also be required to accept some of Instagram’s policies and guidelines. These include its Partner Monetization Policies, Content Monetization Policies, and Community Guidelines.

Users can purchase Badges during the live streams of their favourite creators. Once purchased, the Badges will appear alongside comments during a Live stream of the creator. The Instagram Badges can be purchased for $0.99, which is approx. Rs 73, $1.99 in the US. They are also priced at $1.99, which is approx. Rs 147, and $4.99 approx. Rs 370. It will show up as one, two, or three hearts, respectively. This will be shown next to supporters’ usernames.

To enable Instagram Badges on your profile, you need to go to Profile > Professional dashboard > Grow your business > Badges.

According to a tweet of Matt Navarra, the company is now using video selfies to confirm the identity of users. Instagram has also allegedly promised not to collect biometric data. This method will cut down on the fake profiles and spam accounts on the Instagram app.

Instagram is now using video selfies to confirm users identity



Meta promises not to collect biometric data. pic.twitter.com/FNT2AdW8H2 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 15, 2021

As per the Instagram official announcement page, the Badges in Live is available to eligible creators in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Turkey, the UK, and the US. Instagram has said that it wouldn’t collect any fees on Badges that creators will earn, but this will be only until 2023.

Benefits of purchasing badges?

When a user buys Badges, their name will appear on a list visible to the creator of that Live video for up to 90 days. Further, if any question is asked during an Instagram live, the question will be highlighted to the creator. However, once you submit a question for a creator, it cannot be edited or deleted.

Additionally, the creator may even pin your comments. Your name, badges and your comment will be visible to everyone who is watching the live stream. But this will be for as long as the creator chooses during the live.

Instagram notes that “only one comment can be pinned by a creator at a time. If you purchase three or more badges during an Instagram live, you will receive a thanks notification and your profile photo will glow in the comments during that live video.”

How will it help Creators?

Instagram Badges will help all those creators who regularly stream in the app and want to expand their audience reach. They can build their presence and make money by streaming in the app.

Creators can ask their supporters what they want to see in stories before they go live. During the live stream, creators can see who’s purchased a badge, so that they can engage with their supporters.

Creators can turn on badges and start earning on live videos.

Step 1: Onboard – go to “Profile”, then “Professional dashboard”, then tap “Grow your business” then “Badges”

Step 2: Go live – once you’ve been onboarded, tap the “badges” icon on the left side of your “Going live” screen. Confirm that you want badges turned on, add a title, then go live!