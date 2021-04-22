Advertisement

Instagram announces new tools to prevent abusive DMs on its platform

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 22, 2021 11:32 am

Latest News

Instagram has unveiled new tools on its platform that will help prevent abusive DMs on its platform

Instagram is now announcing a new way to protect people from seeing abusive DMs as well as the ability to prevent someone you've blocked from contacting you from a new account. It is introducing a new tool which, when turned on, will automatically filter DM requests containing offensive words, phrases and emojis, so you never have to see them. 

 

This tool focuses on DM requests, because this is where people usually receive abusive messages - unlike your regular DM inbox, where you receive messages from friends. It will work in a similar way to the comment filters which allow you to hide offensive comments and choose what terms you don’t want people to use in comments under your posts. 

 

Instagram new tool

 

You can turn both comment and DM request filters on and off in a new dedicated section of your Privacy Settings called Hidden Words. Instagram says it worked with leading anti-discrimination and anti-bullying organizations to develop a predefined list of offensive terms that will be filtered from DM requests when the feature is turned on.

 

Not only predefined ones but you will also have the option to create your own custom list of words, phrases or emojis that you don’t want to see in your DM requests. "All DM requests that contain these offensive words, phrases, or emojis - whether from your custom list or the predefined list - will be automatically filtered into a separate hidden requests folder. If you choose to open the folder, the message text will be covered so you’re not confronted with offensive language, unless you tap to uncover it. You then have the option to accept the message request, delete it, or report it", says Instagram. 

 

Instagram says it'll start rolling out this feature in several countries in the coming weeks and will look to expand to more countries over the next few months. 

 

Another new feature will help you block new accounts from a person who you blocked. Whenever you decide to block someone on Instagram, you’ll now have the option to both block their account and preemptively block new accounts that person may create. This will be available globally in the next few weeks. 

 

"We’re also starting to hide common misspellings of offensive words from your manual comment filter list, so that even if a word you don’t want to see is accidentally or deliberately spelled wrong, you still won’t see it in your comments", says the company. It also says that it knows there is more to be done and the company is committed to continuing its fight against bullying and online abuse.

Instagram wants to help those affected by eating disorders, negative body image issues

Instagram launches Live Rooms feature, allows group streaming of up to four users

Instagram ahead of Facebook in sharing your data

Instagram 'Story Drafts' feature coming soon to the app

Latest News from Instagram

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazon Prime Music launches Podcasts in India

Indus App Bazaar April monthly collection brings ‘Stay At Home’ apps

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies