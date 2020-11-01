Advertisement

INOX allowing private screening for movies at Rs 2,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 01, 2020 10:45 am

INOX is now starting a new service which would allow guests for private screening of blockbusters at a price of Rs 2,999.
INOX, one of the largest multiplex chains has rolled out the concept of Private Screenings, where a smaller group of friends and family members can book an entire auditorium, for as less as Rs 2,999 across any operational location across the country. 

 

The new curated service can be availed by the guests at the date and time of their choice, at any of the operational INOX cinemas across the country. INOX would also allow the guests making the booking to choose the content of their choice, either from the current playlist, or an old blockbuster.

 

As per INOX, "Keeping in sync with the cinema operating  as prescribed by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, INOX has been following the strict safety measures under its #SafetyFirst initiative. The cinema chain is ensuring frequent deep cleaning and disinfection of all customer touch points including box office, entry gate, lobby, auditorium, F&B counters, restrooms and exit gates. As a part of new safety standards, the protocols like mandatory mask, temperature check, e-tickets, contactless payment & entry, enhanced air-filtration etc have been implemented as well."

 

Talking about the latest innovation by INOX’s Chief Marketing Officer Saurabh Varma said, “Cinemas have been providing a mental escape to millions since decades, and would continue to do so in the post-pandemic world." 

 

"We believe that a large segment of our audiences would feel more comfortable enjoying a movie, with just their family members and friends, or even by themselves. Driven by our desire to offer the best and the most unique experiences to our guests, we are excited to roll out the private screening services", he added.

