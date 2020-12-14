Infinix Zero 8i price hiked in India after introductory offer ends

The Flipkart listing now shows the price of Infinix Zero 8i as Rs 15,999 after introductory price tag of Rs 14,999 seems to end.

Infinix recently launched Infinix Zero 8i in India at an introductory price of Rs 14,999. The phone was made available for sale from Flipkart starting from December 9th. Now Infinix Zero 8i price in India has been increased.

The Flipkart listing now shows the price of Infinix Zero 8i as Rs 15,999 after introductory price tag of Rs 14,999 seems to end. The phone comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Black Diamond and Silver Diamond colour options.

Infinix Zero 8i specifications



Infinix Zero 8i is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has a Gem cut design with a gradient finish and matte texture at the back.

Infinix Zero 8i has a quad-camera setup at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and another AI sensor. For the front, there is a dual front camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor with Multi-dimensional Liquid Cooling Technology which decreases the temperature of the device by 4°C ~ 6°C. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and it supports Face Unlock as well.





The Infinix Zero 8i comes with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support with 33W Fast charge support which has the capability of charging the 4500mAh battery of ZERO 8i from 0 to 70% within 30 mins.





The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 skin on top. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.