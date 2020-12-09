Infinix Zero 8i first sale to be held today: Price, Specs and more

Infinix Zero 8i will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart at 12PM.

Infinix Zero 8i was recently launched in India. Now the phone will go on its first sale today in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart at 12PM.

The Infinix Zero 8i has been launched in India for Rs 14,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Black Diamond and Silver Diamond colour options.

Infinix Zero 8i specifications



Infinix Zero 8i is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor with Multi-dimensional Liquid Cooling Technology which decreases the temperature of the device by 4°C ~ 6°C.



The Infinix Zero 8i comes with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 skin on top.



In the camera department, the Infinix Zero 8i features a quad-camera setup on the rear with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and another AI sensor. For the front, there is a dual front camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.



On the battery front, it is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. comes with 33W Fast charge support which has the capability of charging the 4500mAh battery of ZERO 8i from 0 to 70% within 30 mins.



The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and it supports Face Unlock as well. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.