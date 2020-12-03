Infinix Zero 8i with 6.85-inch full HD+ display, 48MP quad rear cameras launched in India

Infinix Zero 8i is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix has today launched Zero 8i in India. The Infinix Zero 8i is priced at Rs 14,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.



The phone will be available for sale on Flipkart starting December 9 at 12 P.M. It comes in Black Diamond and Silver Diamond colour options.

Infinix Zero 8i specifications



Infinix Zero 8i is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has a Gem cut design with a gradient finish and matte texture at the back.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor with Multi-dimensional Liquid Cooling Technology which decrease the temperature of the device by 4°C ~ 6°C.



The Infinix Zero 8i comes with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and it supports Face Unlock as well.



As for the cameras, the Infinix Zero 8i has a quad-camera setup at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and another AI sensor. For the front, there is a dual front camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.



The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 skin on top. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. comes with 33W Fast charge support which has the capability of charging the 4500mAh battery of ZERO 8i from 0 to 70% within 30 mins.



Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.