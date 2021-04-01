Infinix to launch Hot 10 Play in India on 19 April

Infinix Hot 10 Play is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port.

Hong Kong- based TRANSSION Group is all set to launch its new Infinix Hot 10 Play in India on 19 April. As per the company, the phone will be launched in the sub 10k category.

Infinix Hot 10 Play will come in four colours variants: Morandi Green, 7 degree Purple, Aegean Blue and Obsidian Black.

Infinix Hot 10 Play was launched earlier this year in Phillipines. It is priced at PHP 4,290 (approx Rs 6,500) in Philippines and is sold in a single 2GB + 32GB storage configuration.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is loaded with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 720x1,640 pixels resolution and a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.

On the camera front, the smartphone has a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and an AI lens along with quad-rear flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut along with front flash as well.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port.