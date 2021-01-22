Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 Play launched with Mediatek Helio G25

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 22, 2021 10:54 am

Latest News

Infinix has launched yet another entry-level device in Phillipines with 6000mAh huge battery.
Advertisement

Infinix has released a new device in the Phillipines called the Infinix Hot 10 Play and the smartphone sits in the budget segment, powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 and packing a 6,000mAh battery. 

 

It is priced at PHP 4,290 (approx Rs 6,500) in Philippines and is sold in a single 2GB + 32GB storage configuration. It is available in two colour options Aegean Blue and Morandi Green. 

 

Infinix Hot 10 Play Specifications 

 

Advertisement

Hot 10 Play

 

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is loaded with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 720x1,640 pixels resolution and a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor.

 

On the camera front, the smartphone has a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and an AI lens along with quad-rear flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut along with front flash as well. 

 

The Infinix Hot 10 Play comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

 

The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.

 

The phone measures 171.82x77.96x8.90mm. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

Snokor A10 Soundbar to go sale on Flipkart for Rs 4,499 on January 16

Infinix announces exclusive Infinix Days campaign on Flipkart from January 14th to 16th

Infinix Smart HD goes on sale today via Flipkart

Infinix HD Smart 2021 with 6.1-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 5,999

Infinix X1 Smart Android TV launched in India at price starting Rs 11,999

Infinix Zero 8i price hiked in India after introductory offer ends

Latest News from Infinix

You might like this

Tags: Infinix

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony Xperia 10 III surface with 6-inch display, triple rear camera setup

LG K42 with 6.6-inch display, quad cameras and military grade durability launched in India for Rs 10,990

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies