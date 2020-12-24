Advertisement

Infinix Smart HD goes on sale today via Flipkart

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2020 10:34 am

Latest News

Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display with 720x1560 pixel resolution, 500nits brightness, 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 goes on sale on Flipkart from December 24. The phone was recently launched at Rs 5,999 in the country.

 

It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and three colour options - Topaz Blue, Quartz Green, and Obsidian Black.

 

Infinix HD Smart 2021 Specifications

 

Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display with 720x1560 pixel resolution, 500nits brightness, 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Its 5000mAh battery gives a standby time of 34 days that will allow users to binge-watch videos for more than 24hrs at a stretch, 1.5 days of non-stop 4G talk-time, 5 days of non-stop music through headset, 12 hours of web surfing and 14 hours of gaming.

 

Operating on Android 10 with XOS 6.2 skin, Smart HD 2021 is powered by 12nm Helio A20 Quad Core processor with 2GB RAM/32 GB storage. The device also comes installed with the Android 10 (Go Edition) feature that makes it lighter, 15% faster and save space. This allows users to download more apps because Go uses 900MB less storage than standard Android phones.

 

Smart HD 2021 features an 8MP rear camera that has a dual LED flash along with an f/2.0 large aperture and multiple AI Scene detection Modes for detecting scenes and adjusting parameters that allows photo enthusiasts to capture detailed pictures with greater clarity. It support full HD video recording, plus it has AI HDR mode, Portrait mode, AI beauty mode and Panorama mode. Meanwhile, its 5MP selfie camera with dual LED flash, f/2.0 aperture and AI-driven HDR mode and multiple camera modes such as portrait and wide selfie allow capturing the ‘perfect’ selfies.

 

The smartphone is also packed with advanced features such as Fingerprint sensor/ Face unlock for enhanced security along with VoWiFi/ dual VoLTE support for a seamless, glitch-free, and connected user experience for prolonged usage.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 and Smart TV to launch in India later this month

Infinix Zero 8i with 6.85-inch full HD+ display, 48MP quad rear cameras launched in India

Infinix Smart HD 2021 price and specifications revealed ahead of December 16 launch

Infinix HD Smart 2021 with 6.1-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 5,999

Latest News from Infinix

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo sets up its first 5G Innovation lab in India

Lava says its ready to change the game, expected to launch new smartphones next month

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung
Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies