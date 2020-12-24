Infinix Smart HD goes on sale today via Flipkart

Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display with 720x1560 pixel resolution, 500nits brightness, 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 goes on sale on Flipkart from December 24. The phone was recently launched at Rs 5,999 in the country.

It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and three colour options - Topaz Blue, Quartz Green, and Obsidian Black.

Infinix HD Smart 2021 Specifications

Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display with 720x1560 pixel resolution, 500nits brightness, 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Its 5000mAh battery gives a standby time of 34 days that will allow users to binge-watch videos for more than 24hrs at a stretch, 1.5 days of non-stop 4G talk-time, 5 days of non-stop music through headset, 12 hours of web surfing and 14 hours of gaming.

Operating on Android 10 with XOS 6.2 skin, Smart HD 2021 is powered by 12nm Helio A20 Quad Core processor with 2GB RAM/32 GB storage. The device also comes installed with the Android 10 (Go Edition) feature that makes it lighter, 15% faster and save space. This allows users to download more apps because Go uses 900MB less storage than standard Android phones.

Smart HD 2021 features an 8MP rear camera that has a dual LED flash along with an f/2.0 large aperture and multiple AI Scene detection Modes for detecting scenes and adjusting parameters that allows photo enthusiasts to capture detailed pictures with greater clarity. It support full HD video recording, plus it has AI HDR mode, Portrait mode, AI beauty mode and Panorama mode. Meanwhile, its 5MP selfie camera with dual LED flash, f/2.0 aperture and AI-driven HDR mode and multiple camera modes such as portrait and wide selfie allow capturing the ‘perfect’ selfies.

The smartphone is also packed with advanced features such as Fingerprint sensor/ Face unlock for enhanced security along with VoWiFi/ dual VoLTE support for a seamless, glitch-free, and connected user experience for prolonged usage.