Infinix Smart 5 with a 6,000 mAh battery to go on first sale today via Flipkart

Infinix recently launched the Smart 5 in India with a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Now the phone will go on its first sale today.



Infinix Smart 5 will be available for sale via Flipkart at 12 P.M. The smartphone is priced at Rs 7199 for the single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. It comes in Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, 7°Purple colour variants.



Launch offers include benefits worth Rs 4,000 on Jio. These include 40 Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,000 (Voucher of Rs 50 each on prepaid recharge of Rs 349) and partner brand coupons worth Rs 2,000.

Infinix Smart 5 Specifications



The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch display with 720x1640 pixels resolution, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.6% of Screen to body ratio, 440 nits brightness and 1500:1 Contrast ratio. The phone is powered by Helio G25 Octa-core processor with 12nm FinFET, 2.0GHz CPU frequency.

The phone comes with Multifunctional fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature. It comes with 13MP AI Dual rear Camera with f1.8 Big aperture, Quad LED Flash along with a Low Light sensor. Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 8MP AI selfie, f/2.0 aperture and dedicated LED flash.



Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 6000mAh battery with AI Smart Power saving. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 50 days of standby time. Infinix also claims that the phone can last for up to 53 hours of 4G talktime.



It runs on Android 10 operating system with latest XOS 7 Dolphin. The smartphone measures 165.4x73.4x8.75mm. Connectivity features are 4G support, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB and a 3.5mm audio jack.