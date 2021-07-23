Infinix partners with Jio for offers on upcoming Smart 5A smartphone

Infinix Smart 5A was recently announced by the company as its upcoming device from the Smart series. Infinix has now announced its partnership with Jio for additional price benefits which will be given to customers via Jio.

Smart 5A Features

The entry-level Smart 5A comes with a big battery and a big display says the company. The device is expected to launch in the first week of August. It will come in three colour variants – Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan and Midnight Black.

The Smart 5A phone will come in an attractive pyramid-shaped design on the back panel to give the consumers a stylish smartphone experience. We don’t have an official confirmation about the launch date or specifications.

It may be recalled, Infinix last month launched Infinix Note 10 and Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphones in India. The Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 8 + 256 variant. The NOTE 10 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4+64 variant and Rs 11,999 for the 6+128 variant.

Infinix Note 10 Pro 10 Pro comes in three colour variants 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black and Nordic Secret. In addition, note 10 is available in three colour alternatives: 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black and Emerald Green.

Infinix Note 10 Specifications

The Infinix Note 10 sports a 6.95” FHD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers the smartphone. It has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card.

A triple camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture and quad-LED flash, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel 4cm Macro Lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Infinix Note 10 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and it runs Android 11 with XOS 7.6. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications

Infinix Note 10 Pro features a 6.95-inch FHD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which is expandable via MicroSD card up to 2TB.

The cameras on the back include a 64-megapixel primary sensor with quad-LED flash, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel mono camera and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera with quad-LED flash.

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery cell with 33W fast wired charging support. On the software side, the device runs Android 11 out of the box.