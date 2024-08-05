Infinix Note 40x 5G Launched in India: How Does it Compete With CMF Phone 1?

Infinix Note 40x 5G is the latest Note 40 series smartphone from Infinix to arrive in India after the launch of the Note 40 5G earlier in June this year. The new Note 40x 5G comes with up to 12GB RAM paired with 256GB storage. It further gets a MediaTek Dimensity processor. However, at a price point identical to that of the CMF Phone 1, can it go ahead in the in competition? Let’s have a look.

Infinix Note 40x 5G: Price, Availability

The Infinix Note 40X 5G smartphone will be available in two memory variants- 12GB+256GB is priced at Rs 16,999, and 8GB+256GB at Rs 14,499. The latest offering by Infinix will be available for purchase starting 9th August 2024 both on Flipkart and retail stores near you. One can avail the device in Lime Green, Palm Blue and Starlit Black colours.

Further, buyers can avail up to Rs 1,500 insant discount with SBI and HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards.

Infinix Note 40x 5G: Specifications

Infinix Note 40x 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) LTPS LCD Display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display supports 2160Hz PWM dimming, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a hybrid slot.

There’s a dual rear camera setup, including a 108MP f/1.75 main sensor, 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and a tertiary AI sensor. There’s an 8MP front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast wired charging.

Software-wise, it runs on Android 14 based XOS 14. Connectivity options include 5G, GPS, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE support, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. Other additional features include stereo speakers, IP52-rated build, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Note 40x 5G Vs CMF Phone 1

With both CMF Phone 1 and Infinix Note 40x 5G available at Rs 16,999, it could become a little confusing as to which one should you buy. If you are in need for more RAM and storage, the Note 40x 5G is a better pick as both of these are higher in Infinix’s device. Then, it also gets a better main camera sensor on the back, a charger in the box, stereo speakers, and NFC as well.

All the features mentioned above are lacking in CMF Phone 1. However, with CMF’s device, you get a better AMOLED Display with higher brightness, a much better processor, a cleaner software, and replaceable back panels which may appeal to many. It also supports faster wired charging than the Infinix Note 40x 5G.

To sum up, Infinix’s Note 40x 5G can be considered by those who are on a tight budget and need higher RAM and storage along with a capable camera on the back. However, those who want a performance-oriented device with a clean and minimal software along design customisability, the CMF Phone 1 is surely a better pick.