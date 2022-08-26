HomeNewsInfinix Note 12 Pro launched in India as first smartphone with MediaTek...

Infinix Note 12 Pro launched in India as first smartphone with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC

Infinix Note 12 Pro has been today launched in India. The device packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

By Meenu Rana
Infinix Note 12 Pro

Highlights

  • Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launched in India
  • It packs MediaTek Helio G99 chipset
  • The phone will be sold on Flipkart

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India called the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G model. It is the first phone in India to be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 4G SoC. The phone has a 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED screen, Android 12 and 5000mAh battery and more.

Pricing Details

The Infinix Note 12 Pro is launched at Rs 16,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It will be available from Flipkart from September 1st. It comes in Alpine White, Volcanic Grey and Tuscany Blue colours.

Infinix Note 12 Pro Specifications

The Note 12 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display offering a resolution of 2400 x 1080 Pixels. Further the display comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, up to 1000 nits brightness and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset which is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Besides, the phone supports storage expansion via a microSD card. The device is launched as the first smartphone with the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset in the Indian market.

Further, the Infinix Note 12 Pro features a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 108MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and an AI lens. In addition, on the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP sensor with dual LED flash for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: Infinix Hot 12 launched in India with 6000mAh battery, 50MP triple camera

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the software front, the device runs Android 12 based on XOS 10.6. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and USB-C port for charging. Lastly, the device measures 164.39 x 76.52 x 7.8mm and weighs 192 grams.

Infinix Note 12 Pro

Infinix Note 12 Pro
  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G99
  • RAM (GB)6
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera108MP + 2MP + AI lens
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleHP Dragonfly Folio G3, 34” AiO Desktop PC, and more launched in India￼
Next articleTecno Pova Neo 2 may launch in India with a 7000mAh battery, says leak
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.