Infinix Note 11 launched with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC

Infinix has launched the new Note 11 smartphone that comes as a sibling to the Infinix Note 11 Pro announced last month. Infinix announced the Pro version but only gave away some key specifications for the vanilla model. It seems like the brand is now ready to unveil the vanilla variant of the Infinix Note 11 series.

Pricing information for the Infinix Note 11 has been kept under the wraps. The phone is expected to be made available in African and Asian markets. In addition, the device will come in three colors including Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black.

Infinix Note 11 Specifications

The Note 11 sports 6.7-inches FHD+ LTPS AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further the display has a 100000:1 contrast ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent.

Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone also comes with support for 3GB of extended RAM. You also get expandable storage support up to 2TB using a MicroSD card.

The Note 11 comes with a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor alongside an AI lens. Additionally, there is a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor in the setup. In addition at the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. For the software, the smartphone runs on Android 11 OS with the Infinix XOS 7.6 custom skin on top.

Further, on the battery front, it packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Moreover, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.

In comparison with the Pro model, the Note 11 Pro features a Helio G96 SoC but replaces the AMOLED panel with a 120Hz IPS LCD display.