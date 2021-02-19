Infinix Note 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Helio G90T, 8GB of RAM

Infinix Note 10 Pro will have 256GB of internal Storage and a 33W fast-charging.

Advertisement

After launching Infinix Smart 5 in India recently, the company is now working on a new smartphone. Dubbed as Infinix Note 10 Pro, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing its key specs.



As per the Geekbench listing via tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Infinix Note 10 Pro will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G90T mobile platform coupled with 8 GB of RAM. However, it is expected that the device might launch in more RAM variants as well. Helio G90T comes with two Cortex-A76 clocked at up to 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.



For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. The phone has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number Infinix X695. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5, the handset has scored 433 and 1125 points, respectively.



The same device also passed by the FCC website with an X695 model number earlier. As per the listing, the device will come with dual-band Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. It will have 256GB of internal Storage and a 33W fast-charging.

To recall, Infinix Smart 5 is priced at Rs 7199 for the single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch display with 720x1640 pixels resolution, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.6% of Screen to body ratio, 440 nits brightness and 1500:1 Contrast ratio. The phone is powered by Helio G25 Octa-core processor and it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



The phone comes with 13MP AI Dual rear Camera with f1.8 Big aperture, Quad LED Flash along with a Low Light sensor. Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 8MP AI selfie, f/2.0 aperture and dedicated LED flash.



Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 6000mAh battery with AI Smart Power saving. It runs on Android 10 operating system with latest XOS 7 Dolphin.

Advertisement