Infinix Note 10 and Infinix Note 10 Pro launched in India starting at Rs 10,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 07, 2021 1:47 pm

Both the devices operate on the latest Android 11 with the latest XOS 7.6 skin.
Infinix has today launched Infinix Note 10 and Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphones in India.  The Note 10 Pro will be available in the 8+256 variant for pre-order on Flipkart from June 13, 2021, at Rs 16,999, whereas NOTE 10 will be up for grabs from the same day, Rs 10,999, for the 4+64 variant and Rs 11,999 for the 6+128 variant.

 

Infinix Note 10 Pro 10 Pro will come in three colour variants 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black and Nordic Secret. Note 10 will be available in three colour alternatives: 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black and Emerald Green. Both Note 10 and Note 10 Pro also come with an additional value-added e-Warranty feature that shows the validity date of the device’s warranty, saving users from bothering about shuffling through documents.

Infinix Note 10 Specifications

 

The Infinix Note 10 sports a 6.95” FHD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1,500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits of brightness. The MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers the smartphone paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card.

 Infinix Note 10

A triple camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture and quad-LED flash, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel 4cm Macro Lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

 

The Infinix Note 10 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and it runs Android 11 with XOS 7.6. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

 

Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications

 

Infinix Note 10 Pro features a 6.95-inch FHD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which is expandable via MicroSD card up to 2TB.

 

The cameras on the back include a 64-megapixel primary sensor with quad-LED flash, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel mono camera and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera with quad-LED flash.

 

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery cell with 33W fast wired charging support. On the software side, the device runs Android 11 out of the box.

 

To avoid eye fatigue after long hours of gameplay and content consumption, the display of NOTE 10 Pro is backed by Low Blue Light Technology that has been certified by TUV Rheinland.

 

The safe and immersive viewing experience on the NOTE series is backed by a powerful audio experience enabled by the cinematic dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound.

