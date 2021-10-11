Infinix INBook X1 debuts with 14-inch display, Windows 10

Infinix has announced its INBook X1, its first-ever laptop in the Philippines. The all-new laptop comes with a 14-inch display, 10th gen processor, 55Wh battery and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the laptop’s specs, price, and availability.

Infinix INBook X1 Price

The laptop is priced at P24,990, which is approx. Rs 37,013. It is currently available for an introductory price of P22,990, which is approx. Rs 34,050. The laptop is already on sale and can be purchased exclusively from the Shopee store. It comes in Starfall Grey and Noble Red colour variants.

There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specifications

INBook X1 comes with a full-metal body. It has a large 14-inch screen with a Full HD IPS display with a 1080p resolution. It has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a brightness of 300 nits. In addition, the display can be tilted up to 180° viewing angle for optimum flexibility.

The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage. It comes with Intel’s integrated UHD graphics. In addition, the laptop features a 720p webcam at the front.

The laptop is pre-loaded with Windows 10. On the battery front, the device has a 55Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. In addition, the company claims to offer 11 hours of screen time for web browsing and video playbacks with this battery.

For audio, the laptop is embedded with 2W dual speakers and two microphones. In terms of security, it has a fingerprint scanner below the keyboard.

The connectivity options include 2x USB 2.0 ports, 2x USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB Type-C port, an HDMI port. Further, there is also an SD card reader slot and a 2-in-1 headphone jack.