Infinix Hot 9 Series to launch in India on May 29

Infinix Hot 9 series will be exclusive to Flipkart in India

Infinix is all set to Infinix Hot 9 series launch in India soon. The series will include Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 in the country on May 29.



The launch date of Infinix Hot 9 Series has been revealed by Flipkart which also confirms that the series will be exclusive to Flipkart in India. The company in a tweet yesterday has stated that Flipkart will reveal the key specifications of the new series from today.



Infinix already confirmed before that Hot 9 Pro smartphone will be launched in India. Infinix Hot 9 has already been launched in Indonesia before at IDR 1,699,000 (roughly Rs. 8,600).





As per the image shared by the company with us earlier, Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a waterdrop notch on the display to house the front-facing camera. The phone will feature upgraded specs as compared to the Infinix Hot 9.





Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch display and it will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will feature a quad rear camera setup. For the software, Infinix Hot 9 Pro will run Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. There will be rear-mounted fingerprint scanner in Hot 9 Pro. Apart from these details, no other information has been revealed by Infinix at the moment.



Talking about Infinix Hot 9, we already know the specs as the phone has been already launched before. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core processor with a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. It comes in Matte Black, Cyan, Violet, and Light Blue colours.



The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 6.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. On the camera front, Infinix Hot 9 comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI Lens. There is an 8-megapixel shooter with a punch-hole design in the front.





