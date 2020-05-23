Advertisement

Infinix Hot 9 Series to launch in India on May 29

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 23, 2020 11:31 am

Latest News

Infinix Hot 9 series will be exclusive to Flipkart in India

Infinix is all set to Infinix Hot 9 series launch in India soon. The series will include Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 in the country on May 29.

The launch date of Infinix Hot 9 Series has been revealed by Flipkart which also confirms that the series will be exclusive to Flipkart in India. The company in a tweet yesterday has stated that Flipkart will reveal the key specifications of the new series from today.

Infinix already confirmed before that Hot 9 Pro smartphone will be launched in India. Infinix Hot 9 has already been launched in Indonesia before at IDR 1,699,000 (roughly Rs. 8,600).


As per the image shared by the company with us earlier, Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a waterdrop notch on the display to house the front-facing camera. The phone will feature upgraded specs as compared to the Infinix Hot 9.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch display and it will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will feature a quad rear camera setup. For the software, Infinix Hot 9 Pro will run Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. There will be rear-mounted fingerprint scanner in Hot 9 Pro. Apart from these details, no other information has been revealed by Infinix at the moment.

Talking about Infinix Hot 9, we already know the specs as the phone has been already launched before. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core processor with a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. It comes in Matte Black, Cyan, Violet, and Light Blue colours.

The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 6.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. On the camera front, Infinix Hot 9 comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI Lens. There is an 8-megapixel shooter with a punch-hole design in the front.


Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio A25 chipset announced

Infinix Hot 9 Pro to launch soon in India

Latest News from Infinix

Tags: Infinix Hot 9 Infinix Hot 9 launch Infinix Hot 9 specs Infinix Hot 9 price Infinix Hot 9 features Infinix Hot 9 launch in India Infinix Hot 9 Pro Infinix Hot 9 Pro launch Infinix Hot 9 Pro specs Infinix Hot 9 Pro price Infinix Hot 9 Pro features Infinix Hot 9 Pro launch in India Infinix smartphones

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazon listing reveals Oppo Find X2 pricing in India ahead of launch

Apple iPhone SE 2020 review round-up: What is everyone saying?

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G smartphone details leaked online

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies