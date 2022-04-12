Infinix Hot 12i goes official with Helio A22 SoC and 5000mAh battery

Infinix has launched Infinix Hot 12i as a budget phone in the Nigerian market. The device runs on MediaTek’s Helio A22 SoC, a triple-camera setup, Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Infinix Hot 12i price

The Infinix phone is priced at 61,800 Naira, which is approx. Rs 11,255 for the sole 2GB + 64GB storage model. The 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at 67,000 Naira, approx. Rs 12,199. It comes in Racing Black, Horizon Blue, Haze Green, and Champagne Gold colours.

The phone will go on sale in the country. However, there is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 720×1612 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch. Further, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and 480 nits of brightness.

It packs the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which is paired with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card. In addition, it includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The main sensor is coupled with a pair of auxiliary cameras and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The phone is calimed to offer up to 34 hours of talk time and 62 days of standby time.

Besides, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.