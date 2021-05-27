Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10S goes on sale with additional discount of Rs 500 on the first sale

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2021 10:33 am

Infinix Hot 10S comes with the best processor Helio G85 Octa Core 64-bit processor backed by the Mediatek HyperEngine technology
Infinix Hot 10S was launched in India recently. Now the phone will go on its first sale today  via Flipkart at 12 noon.

 

Infinix Hot 10s will be available at a Rs 9999 on its 4GB RAM + 64GB variant, and Rs 10999 on the 6GB R AM + 64GB memory variant. Fans can access a special launch discount of Rs 500 for a day.

Infinix Hot 10s comes with 6.82” HD+ Cinematic display with a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes in four attractive colour variants-Heart of Ocean, Morandi Green, 7-Degree Purple and 95-Degree Black.

 

Infinix Hot 10S comes with the best processor Helio G85 Octa Core 64-bit processor backed by the Mediatek HyperEngine technology for enhanced power efficiency and network connectivity. The smartphone is supported by the novel Dar-Link Game Boost technology. It enhances the gaming interaction and display experience in heavy games by preventing screen tearing, ensuring natural colour reproduction, elevating the performance of the touch panel, and managing the resource allocation between the game and the chipset efficiently to prevent heating from long game play hours.

 

The device operates on the latest Android 11 with the upgraded XOS 7.6 skin enabling users to enjoy a smooth and faster software UX with refreshed icons, new design, refreshing wallpapers, and advanced in-built features like Ultra Touch, Video Assistant, Thunder Back, XHide, XClone, Kids Mode, Photo Compressor feature, Wi-Fi Smart comm and more.

 

HOT 10S is fitted with a super-sharp 48MP AI Triple rear camera that has a f/1.79 large aperture, quad LED flash and a 2MP depth sensor to capture perfect wide shots. On the front, it features an 8MP AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and two LED flash installed on both of its sides. Both the cameras come with multiple modes like AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, Document mode, AR Shots, Short Video, Custom Bokeh and more.

 

It is powered by a heavy-duty 6000mAh battery that gives a standby time of more than 55 days and a power marathon feature, which further increases battery life by 25%.

 

