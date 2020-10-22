Infinix Hot 10 new variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage to be launched on October 23

Infinix Hot 10 key features include MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5200mAh battery, 16MP AI quad camera and 6.78-inch HD+ display.

Infinix will be launching a new variant of its recently launched Infinix Hot 10 in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage tomorrow i.e October 23. The device was previously launched in a single variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage at Rs 9,999.



The company has announced that it will now launch a lower variant of Infinix Hot 10. Infinix says that the new variant will be launched at an aggressive price point. The phone will be priced cheaper than Infinix Hot 10 6GB variant. Apart from the storage change, the Infinix Hot 10 new variant will feature some same specifications as the existing variant.

Infinix Hot 10 key features include MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5200mAh battery, 16MP AI quad camera and 6.78-inch HD+ display. The smartphone comes in Obsidian Black, Moonlight Jade, Amber Red and Ocean Wave colour options.

To recall, Infinix Hot 10 was launched in India for Rs 9,999. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch HD+ display with 720x1640 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



For the cameras, the smartphone has an AI quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an AL lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut.



The Infinix Hot 10 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it supports Face Unlock as well. The phone runs XOS 7 based on Android 10. On the battery front, it has a 5200mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port.