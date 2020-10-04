Infinix Hot 10 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 16MP quad camera

The key features of Infinix Hot 10 include MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5200mAh battery, 16MP AI quad camera and 6.78-inch HD+ display.

Infinix has today launched Infinix Hot 10 in India for Rs 9,999. The phone comes in a single variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will be available for sale exclusively on Flipkart on October 16 in the Big Billion Days sale.

The key features of Infinix Hot 10 include MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5200mAh battery, 16MP AI quad camera and 6.78-inch HD+ display. The smartphone comes in Obsidian Black, Moonlight Jade, Amber Red and Ocean Wave colour options.

Infinix Hot 10 specifications and features





The Infinix Hot 10 comes with a 6.78-inch HD+ display with 720x1640 pixels resolution and a punch-hole on the top-left corner. It has 91.5%, 480nits brightness and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.





For the cameras, the smartphone has an AI quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an AL lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut.



The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port. As per the company, the battery claims to offer 23 hours of playback, 41 hours of music payback, 19 hours of gaming time, 18 hours of internet surfing, 31 hours of 4G talk time and 66 day of standby time.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well. The phone measures 171.1x77.6x8.88mm. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port