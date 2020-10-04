Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 16MP quad camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 04, 2020 1:24 pm

Latest News

The key features of Infinix Hot 10 include MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5200mAh battery, 16MP AI quad camera and 6.78-inch HD+ display.
Advertisement

Infinix has today launched Infinix Hot 10 in India for Rs 9,999. The phone comes in a single variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will be available for sale exclusively on Flipkart on October 16 in the Big Billion Days sale.

 

The key features of Infinix Hot 10 include MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5200mAh battery, 16MP AI quad camera and 6.78-inch HD+ display. The smartphone comes in Obsidian Black, Moonlight Jade, Amber Red and Ocean Wave colour options.

Advertisement

 

Infinix Hot 10 specifications and features


The Infinix Hot 10 comes with a 6.78-inch HD+ display with 720x1640 pixels resolution and a punch-hole on the top-left corner. It has 91.5%, 480nits brightness and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

 
For the cameras, the smartphone has an AI quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an AL lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut.

The Infinix Hot 10  runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port. As per the company, the battery claims to offer 23 hours of playback, 41 hours of music payback, 19 hours of gaming time, 18 hours of internet surfing, 31 hours of 4G talk time and 66 day of standby time.

 

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well. The phone measures 171.1x77.6x8.88mm. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port

Infinix Hot 10 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5200mAh battery

Infinix Hot 10 launching in India on Oct 4, Flipkart exclusive

Infinix Hot 10 Lite launched with MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 10 price leaked ahead of launch on October 4 in India

Latest News from Infinix

You might like this

Tags: Infinix

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix Hot 10 price leaked ahead of launch on October 4 in India

Poco C3 confirmed to feature 13MP triple rear cameras

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies