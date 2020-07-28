Infinix Hot 10 Lite key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

Advertisement

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 28, 2020 12:35 pm

Infinix Hot 10 Lite will come with a HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 320ppi pixel density. The listing further reveals that the phone will come with 2GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system.
Infinix recently launched Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone with 6000mAh battery for Rs 7,999. Now, the brand is reportedly working on a new smartphone, dubbed as Infinix Hot 10 Lite. The phone’s key specs have been revealed via Google Play Console listing.


The Google Play Console listing was spotted by Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma and it reveals that Infinix Hot 10 Lite will come with model number Infinix X657B. The listing further reveals that the smartphone will come with a  HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 320ppi pixel density. The listing further reveals that the phone will come with 2GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system.  

As per the listing, the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio A20. The chipset comes with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU. That said, there is no information available about the upcoming Infinix Hot 10 Lite smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

Meanwhile the recently launched Infinix Smart 4 Plus features 6.82-inch HD+ mini drop notch glass display with 1640 x 720 pixels resolution, 90.5 screen-to-body ratio, 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits brightness. It comes with dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture, Depth sensor and Triple LED Flash.

The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.2 custom skin on top and it is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery with 10w charging which can provide a standby time of 31 days that delivers up to 23 hours of nonstop video playback, 38 hours of 4G Talktime, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of web surfing, and 13 hours of gaming. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash. It is powered by octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage. The memory can be expandable up to 256GB with microSD.

