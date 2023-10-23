India’s first Google EDLA-Certified Smart Boards launched by BenQ: Know what they are

BenQ has launched India’s first pair of smart boards that are Google EDLA-certified. They are the nation’s first fully integrated boards with Google Mobile Services (GMS) and officially certified under the Google Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA). This collaboration brings the power of Google’s suite of applications and APIs to corporates and educational institutions, enhancing the experiences of business professionals, students and educators, according to the company.

What are Smart Boards?

A smart board is a device that combines the functions of a traditional whiteboard with digital capabilities. It allows users to write, draw, erase, touch, and perform gestures on a large display that is connected to a computer and a projector. A smart board can also access the internet, run various applications, and interact with other devices such as tablets, smartphones, and cameras. A smart board can be used for various purposes such as education, collaboration, and presentation.

BenQ Board Pro RP04, BenQ Board Master RM04

The Pro RP04 and RM04 became the first-ever smart boards to achieve the EDLA certification from Google. For those unaware, EDLA is a certification program that Google offers to device manufacturers and service providers who want to use Google Mobile Services (GMS) on their enterprise devices.

With the support of GMS, which is Google’s own collection of applications and APIs, the new BenQ smartboards seamlessly integrate Google services such as Google Drive, Maps, Meet, and YouTube. Google Workspace apps such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides can now be installed directly from the Google Play store.

These boards also safeguard user data by offering encrypted network communications and proxy-level security options. BenQ also hosts its cloud services on a secure AWS cloud infrastructure. This integration fosters an interactive and collaborative environment in both offices and classrooms, says the company.

Aside from that, the smart boards come equipped with tools like EZWrite 6, a whiteboarding software, and InstaShare 2, a wireless screen sharing solution. EZWrite 6 enables corporates and educators to conduct engaging sessions and utilise specialised tools, while InstaShare 2 allows up to 9 persons to share and control their screens simultaneously.

The monitors also pack BenQ Account Management System (AMS) and the BenQ Device Management Solution (DMS), ensuring a seamless transition for institutions already using Google accounts and enabling efficient remote control of BenQ Board settings. The new BenQ Smart Boards also offer a number of health-focused features, such as Eyesafe Certified 2.0 screens and Air quality sensors.

The pricing details of the boards are yet to be announced.