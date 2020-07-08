Indian brands to soon launch MediaTek-based chipset: MediaTek

Kuldeep Malik, Country head Corporate sales & BD India, told The Mobile Indian that Indian brands are in advanced stages of talks to launch new smartphones based on MediaTek chipset.

MediaTek has revealed it is in talks with Indian brands to bring its latest series of the chipset in India. Kuldeep Malik, Country head Corporate sales & BD India, told The Mobile Indian that Indian brands are in advanced stages of talks to launch new smartphones based on MediaTek chipset.

“Yes, we are in talks with Indian brands for our latest chipset. We talk to every client whether be it Indian, Korean, Chinese and more. We work together with each and every client. The recent scenario has increased the morale of Indian brands and this is a good thing. We can expect more Indian brands to launch their devices pretty soon,” he said.







We exclusively reported that Micromax is in advanced stages of talks with MediaTek to bring two smartphones based on MediaTek chipset. The company is planning to launch these smartphones in the month of August, the sources added. Furthermore, the phones will be entry-level smartphones, so one should not accept it to deliver some great performance. We tried reaching out to Micromax but didn't respond to our queries.

On the difference between Helio P35 and Helio G35 chipset, he says that a major differentiating factor is a gaming-centric experience. The Helio G35 processor comes with HyperEngine technology that enhances the gaming experience. The Helio P35 chipset comes with other features like NeuroPliot and more that is meant for mainstream users, while the Helio G35 is targeted towards gaming enthusiasts.

Malik said that MediaTek is all set to bring 5G devices in India when the time is right. “When there will be a development in India regarding 5G, we will bring the 5G solutions with the help of our OEM partners in the country. We have a strong portfolio of 5G chipsets, which is selling good in European and Chinese markets. We have a well-established capability for bringing 5G to India. When there will be a spectrum auction in India and operators will start testing the 5G network, we will work closely with them to launch 5G solutions in India,” he said.