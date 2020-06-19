Exclusive: Micromax upcoming smartphones with Mediatek Helio G25, Helio G35 chipsets launching in August

Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the brand is planning to launch smartphones with MediaTek chipsets.

Micromax is all set to launch new smartphones in India in the month of August. Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the brand is planning to launch smartphones with MediaTek chipsets.

The sources revealed that the upcoming smartphones will be based on MediaTek Helio G35 and MediaTek Helio G25 processors. The company is planning to launch these smartphones in the month of August, the sources added. Furthermore, the phones will be entry-level smartphones, so one should not accept it to deliver some great performance. We tried reaching out to Micromax but didn't respond to our queries.

Micromax is not able to procure components for its smartphones!

Sources familiar with the development told The Mobile Indian that the company is in talks with different companies to procure components for its upcoming smartphones. The brand is in talks with different Vendors, some of those may be Chinese, to procure components for its upcoming smartphones, though the deal has not been finalised. The brand is trying hard to cash-in this opportunity by launching more smartphones that will be projected as ‘Made in India’ smartphones from an Indian brand. This will help the brand to get noticed in the smartphone market, as it has almost vanished from the industry for a while.

How exactly Micromax is cashing-in the anti-China sentiment?

The sources added that for the first time, Micromax does not have any stock of any smartphones as every stock has been sold out due to anti-China sentiment and the recent Indo-China border dispute, which has led to massive stir against the Chinese goods in the country. We have already seen multiple trade unions and bodies are boycotting Chinese products. The company has gained from this anti-China sentiment and it has managed to sell all the stocks, which has happened for the first time in the company's history.

Micromax’s failed expedition!

Micromax has always failed as the Indian smartphone brand. The company has been always spotted importing different Chinese smartphones and rebranding it as the company's own model. We have seen numerous models from its sister-brand Yu Televentures, which were rebranded phones from another Chinese company Coolpad, which later entered in India to sell its products.

The company was known as a disruptor number in its early days. The company managed to outperform Samsung and become the first Indian smartphone brand to grab the first stop in the smartphone market share. The brand launched a slew of smartphones during its peak and it introduced Hugh Jackman, a known Hollywood actor, as the brand ambassador of the company and also brought actors like Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Chitrangada Singh for its smartphone launches.

However, soon when the Chinese smartphone makers came to India, Micromax took a back seat. The company was not able to catch up with the Chinese companies and soon its smartphone market share depleted like anything. The brand couldn't capitalize on the 4G wave as well because it wanted to get rid of 3G smartphone inventory which resulted in a massive drop in its market share.



This coupled with a lack of proper software updates in its phones was a big turn off for the Indian users. Will Micromax be able to bounce back only time will tell.