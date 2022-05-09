Inbase Urban Lite X Smartwatch launched in India

Inbase, the gadget and accessories brand has announced the launch of its new smartwatch ‘Urban Lite X’, the fitness companion that ensures you live a healthy and active lifestyle, says the company. The Inbase Urban Lite X features a large display and a huge battery life amongst a plethora of sensors that help monitor the user’s health and encourages fitness.

The Inbase Urban Lite X will be available on the urban official website and leading retail stores at a starting range of Rs 2,299 along with a 12 month standard warranty.

The Urban Lite X sports a large 1.6” square display and is encased in a premium hybrid casing that’s made using Aluminum and Polycarbonate. The wearable is lightweight and slim and comes with skin-friendly and sweat-resistant silicone straps with five colour options namely Jet Black, Crimson Red, Silver Blue, Silver Green, and Silver Pink.

The Urban Lite X smartwatch is IP68 water- and dust-resistant. The Urban Lite X is built around a Realtek chipset with Bluetooth V5.0 that offers superior connectivity over a longer range while providing efficient power management to ensure longer battery life, claims the company. When paired with your smartphone, it assists you with notifications and calls, and can also be used to control your smartphone’s camera, volume, and a lot more.

A plethora of sensors helps to keep a focus on your health, while multiple sports modes ensure you have an active and fit life. Intelligent health sensors continuously keep track of your Blood Oxygen, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Steps and Sleep so you can be aware of your vitals, while Sedentary Alerts ensures you get the required activity while at work. A Guided Breathing mode also helps reduce your stress levels.

Further, one can choose from a range of watch faces that suit your mood or outfit for the day, or simply place your favorite picture as the watch face. Lastly, the Inbase Urban Lite X has a long-lasting rechargeable battery that keeps the wearable powered for 15 days on a single charge while offering a 60-day standby time when not in use.