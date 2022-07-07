Inbase Urban Fit S smartwatch launched with 1.78’’ AMOLED display

Inbase has launched Urban Fit S” smartwatch. It comes with an always On 1.78’’ AMOLED display. It also features two physical buttons — the Rotating Crown and Home button for the Quick Access Menu and Home Page.

Urban Fit S smartwatch Price and availability

The Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch will go on sale today and will be available on the Urban Official Website) and all retail stores. It comes at an introductory price of INR 4,999.

Urban Fit S smartwatch Features

Inbase Urban Fit S has been made using Zinc Alloy casing, and the company claims that it has a soft, skin-friendly silicone strap to wear 24×7. It is available in 4 colour options – Black, Silver, Green, and Grey.

Urban Fit S supports calling functionality so that it can make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch and audio can be heard via an in-built HD speaker. The smartwatch also comes with in-built memory, which can be used to store music tracks.

It supports n 100+ watch faces and has features like Find my Device, Camera and Music Controls, DIY Watch Face, a Calculator, a Flashlight, and Weather Forecasts.

In terms of the Fitness app, the Urban Fit S comes with Urban Health Suit, which can monitor Heart Rate, Sleep Monitoring, Blood Pressure, and Blood Oxygen. Women can also track their menstrual cycles with the Physiological Cycle Reminder App. One can also set reminders for Sedentary and Hydration alerts.

Inbase claims that the Lithium-Ion battery in the smartwatch charges within 120 Minutes. And one can get upto 15 Days with Notifications only, up to 5 Days with standard use and Always On Display disabled, or up to 3 days with all features on and Always On Display enabled.