Inbase launches Boom Plus Wireless Speaker in India

Inbase has launched its new wireless speaker “Boom Plus” in India at an introductory price of INR 1,499. The speaker comes in Splashy Red, Metallic Grey, Olive Green and Pacific Blue colours and can be bought from all the leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

The Boom Plus wireless speaker is easy to carry for any outdoor activities or parties or even special occasions. It comes with True Wireless Connection (TWS) that allows the connection of 2 speakers, so that you enjoy music from 2 speakers wirelessly through Bluetooth 5.0 up to an operational distance of 10 meters.

The wireless speaker produces an amazing stereo sound, thanks to its high sensitivity drivers. One can listen to their favourite music with exceptional clarity and can enjoy distortion-free music. The wireless speaker has various buttons such as power off/on, volume buttons, TWS function and stop & play.

Boom Plus has a 3Watt stereo speaker with enhanced drivers that provides you battery life for 4 hours. The speaker is also equipped with an in-built microphone that comes in handy for calling and also houses a TF Card Slot and USB Charging Port.

Speaking on the launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Founder and Director, Inbase commented “With the launch of Boom Plus Wireless speaker, we are bringing in a must-have an innovative and premium product that will not only add up to your style quotient but will also promise an unmatched audio quality for our young users. We at Inbase are committed to offering a varied and versatile product range with stylish looks that promise to complement your nifty lifestyle”.