Advertisement

Inbase launches Boom Plus Wireless Speaker in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 18, 2021 1:17 pm

Latest News

Boom Plus has a 3Watt stereo speaker with enhanced drivers that provides you battery life for 4 hours.
Advertisement

Inbase has launched its new wireless speaker “Boom Plus” in India at an introductory price of INR 1,499. The speaker comes in Splashy Red, Metallic Grey, Olive Green and Pacific Blue colours and can be bought from all the leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

 

The Boom Plus wireless speaker is easy to carry for any outdoor activities or parties or even special occasions. It comes with True Wireless Connection (TWS) that allows the connection of 2 speakers, so that you enjoy music from 2 speakers wirelessly through Bluetooth 5.0 up to an operational distance of 10 meters.

Advertisement

 

The wireless speaker produces an amazing stereo sound, thanks to its high sensitivity drivers. One can listen to their favourite music with exceptional clarity and can enjoy distortion-free music. The wireless speaker has various buttons such as power off/on, volume buttons, TWS function and stop & play.

 

Boom Plus has a 3Watt stereo speaker with enhanced drivers that provides you battery life for 4 hours. The speaker is also equipped with an in-built microphone that comes in handy for calling and also houses a TF Card Slot and USB Charging Port.

 

Speaking on the launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Founder and Director, Inbase commented “With the launch of Boom Plus Wireless speaker, we are bringing in a must-have an innovative and premium product that will not only add up to your style quotient but will also promise an unmatched audio quality for our young users. We at Inbase are committed to offering a varied and versatile product range with stylish looks that promise to complement your nifty lifestyle”.

Oppo Enco X truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 9999

Kodak TV expands its 7XPRO Android Series with the launch of 42-inch FHDX7XPRO TV

Oppo A12 receives a price cut in India

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review: Is it an Allrounder?

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G with Dimensity 1000+, 64MP quad rear cameras launched in India

Ambrane launches NeoBuds 11, NeoBuds 22 TWS earbuds

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Kodak TV expands its 7XPRO Android Series with the launch of 42-inch FHDX7XPRO TV

Ambrane launches NeoBuds 11, NeoBuds 22 TWS earbuds

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression
Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies