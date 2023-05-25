Inbase launches 7 new multi-protocol chargers: All details

Inbase Tech, a brand dealing in mobile accessories, has announced the addition of 7 new ultra-fast multi-protocol chargers to their Ether portfolio. As the demand for faster and more efficient charging rises, Inbase’s latest range of fast chargers cater to all types of fast charging needs, according to the company. These 7 products offer a wide charging speed range, from 18 watts to 95 watts of ultra-fast charging.

Developed to be small & lightweight, the 7 new chargers are claimed to be travel-friendly and support multiple protocols across different devices, as per Inbase. These chargers support multiple protocols, like WARP, QC, PD, PPD, SUPERVOOC, DASH, ensuring fast charging compatibility with a wide range of devices. With fast charging capabilities for all types of devices, Inbase provides the convenience of a single charger for all your charging needs.

While P201, P251, Q181, and SV301 are built to be compact and mobile & fast charge devices on the go, P451, PSV501 & PSV951L are fitted with advanced GaN technology making the chargers fast yet compact and small in size. With its 95 Watt Charging, PSV951L is certified to charge laptops that support Type-C charging.

Pricing & Availability

Furthermore, their multilevel protection ensures the safety of users’ devices. The chargers are available for purchase at leading retail outlets as well as online on popular platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and the brand’s official website.

Prices for the chargers are as follows:

Ether Q181

18 Watt QC 3.0 Fast Charge Enabled with USB output

Introductory Price: Starts at Rs 299

Ether P201

20 Watt QC 3.0 Fast Charge Enabled with Type-C output

Introductory Price: Starts at Rs 499

Ether P251

25 Watt Multiple Protocol QC+ PD Charging & supports Vooc, SuperVocc, PPS, & PD

Introductory Price: Starts at Rs 499

Ether SV301

30 Watt Multiple Protocol Charging with USB Output & supports super Vooc, Warp & Dash

Introductory Price: Starts at Rs 499

Ether P401

45W Ultrafast Charging with GaN technology & Type C output & supports multiple protocols

Introductory Price: Starts at Rs 899

Ether PSV501

50W Ultrafast Charging with GaN technology & Type C & USB output & supports multiple protocols

Introductory Price: Starts at Rs 899

Ether PSV951L

Massive 95W Ultrafast Charging with GaN technology, 2 Type C & USB outputs & supports all protocols

Introductory Price: Starts at Rs 2599