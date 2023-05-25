Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch is closer than you might think

Samsung’ FE series smartphones have received considerable amount of praise in the last few years for the value they offer. While Samsung skipped the Galaxy S22 FE after the S21 FE, it seems like the brand is planning to make a come back with the launch of Galaxy S23 FE in the next couple of months.

A report from a tipster on Twitter says that the Galaxy S23 series sales figures declined significantly this month. Rumour says that the sales for the S23 lineup would be down by 20% during the full Q2 of this year, compared to what the Galaxy S22 series was able to achieve last year in the same time period.

This decline has Samsung worried, due to which it is now being reported that the Galaxy S23 FE launch has been pushed forward. To be specific, the tipster says that the Galaxy S23 FE should launch before Samsung’s next Unpacked event for its foldables, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5. For those unaware, the upcoming foldables from Samsung are expected to arrive earlier than usual, with a July-end or early-August launch timeline.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: 5K renders confirm design

To make things more interesting, the tipster adds that the Galaxy S23 FE is said to be a “budget-friendly” version of the Galaxy S23, with only a few specs changed. This would apparently need a shorter development period than normal. Apart from that, if the rumour is true, then we could see the Galaxy S23 FE as soon as July or maybe even next month.

As Samsung hasn’t confirmed any of the above information, readers should take it with a pinch of salt. However, it would be interesting to see what Samsung will manage to pull off with the S23 FE considering the Galaxy S23 series was a hit, thanks to efficient optimisation and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.