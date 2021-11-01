iMac Pro in works, to launch in 2022 with M1 Pro, M1 Max chips: Report

Apple introduced new iMacs in April of this year with the new M1 chip and new reports suggest that the next generation iMac could have the ‘Pro’ moniker. Further, it should also be coming with new chips and an added configuration as well.

The report comes from MacRumors suggesting the iMac Pro will have the new M1 Max and M1 Pro chips. This new Pro model will differentiate itself from the 24-inch iMac in terms of size as well as power. The sources say that the iMac will feature a 27-inch mini-LED display with ProMotion technology.

This 27-inch iMac is said to have dark bezels instead of the light ones found on the 24-inch model. Secondly, these bezels will also have less thickness. The iMac Pro could look similar to the 24-inch iMac and the Pro Display XDR. Further, Apple has tested Face ID for the machine per rumours, however, this has not been a confirmed feature.

The base model iMac will come with 16GB memory and 512GB of storage. Along with that, all models will be equipped with an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and multiple USB-C/Thunderbolt ports. Apple is also said to be including an Ethernet port on the power adapter.

According to sources, the iMac should have a starting price at or over $2,000 (approx Rs 1.5 lakh), and will be debuting in the first half of 2022. The upcoming iMac Pro will be replacing the current Intel-based 27-inch iMac models.

The M1 Pro features upto 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. It is coupled with an up-to-16-core GPU because of which the M1 Pro delivers up to 70 percent faster CPU performance than M1, and up to 2x faster GPU performance. M1 Pro also delivers up to 200GB/s of memory bandwidth.